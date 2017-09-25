Hard to agree with kneeling athletes

Re the Sept. 24 article, “Trump spars with NFL, NBA, over activist athletes:” It is difficult to admit that I agree with anything President Trump feels or any actions he takes, because I have little admiration for him or his performance thus far, but, I too, experience disgust over professional athletes who choose to kneel during the National Anthem.
I admire those who peacefully protest to bring attention to causes to facilitate social change. However, venues in which the public pays to watch sports are inappropriate.
Although kneeling during the National Anthem is a form of peaceful protest and a First Amendment right, it clearly demonstrates disrespect for our country, our armed forces, and all of us who support and honor both; it is also counterproductive because it serves to perpetuate divisiveness and, therefore, a poor choice to accomplish intended goals.
During a concert by Paul McCartney that my husband and I attended, McCartney chose to address a cause of particular importance to him; his quest to rid the world of landmines. Although the subject is not offensive and his quest admirable, some of us felt it was disrespectful to the audience. As a result, my husband and I will not attend any of his concerts in the future.
If we were sports fans, we would protest our dissatisfaction toward players who kneel similarly. McCartney’s behavior does not come close in significance to players who fail to stand for the National Anthem, but the common threads of disrespect and inappropriateness bind both and reflect badly on the participants.
Imagine the possibilities for making a positive impact to further their causes if athletes spoke about their positions and experiences at Town Hall meetings, school campuses, and religious institutions?
Unfortunately, thus far, some have instead alienated many of us and became part of the problems afflicting our society.
Joyce Voschin,
Davie
