After Irma, I’ve discovered why we should be thankful

September 18, 2017 8:14 PM

I continue to read posts about suits against FPL being contemplated, petitions being organized to have executives at FPL fired — how soon we forget Hurricane Andrew, where many of us were without power for up to three weeks or, worse, left without homes all together.

Be grateful your homes, family and friends are intact.

Find the positive in this whole situation so that you don’t have a reason to complain.

It’s unfortunate that all this negativity is taking the spotlight away from good, unselfish people who are making a difference.

I’m grateful for the six days that we were without electricity. I know it’s nuts, but here’s why:

▪ I got to spend uninterrupted quality time with my family.

▪ We worked as a team to prepare dinner every day.

▪ We ate dinner with my suegros (in-laws) every night.

▪ We connected with new neighbors, instead of driving by in our air-conditioned cars and waving.

▪ My husband got out of our comfortable home and helped friends clear debris for days — with not one complaint. “It needed to get done,” he said.

▪ I have a new appreciation for my brother-in-law.

His hard work and long hours on the field — not one complaint about it

▪ My kids helping my in-laws and me clean. This did come with a little complaining, pero I’ll take it — love them

▪ My nephews helping their parents, Nel and Melissa Diaz.

▪ Friends and family checking on each other and making sure everyone was alright and just lending a hand

▪ And, last but not least, several cold showers throughout the day, keeping us cool.

Find your positive. And the rest? Let it go.

Aury Nuñez Diaz,

Miami

