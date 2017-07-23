Universal health a worthy goal

The paralysis caused by congressional prescriptions for America’s healthcare ills is making me sick.
The debate triggered a diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome and disease for millions of Americans. The prognosis does not bode well for the body politic, nor people’s bodies.
The debate is more about ideology than the health of Americans.
Republicans believe in choice and free markets.
They are opposed to Obamacare’s mandate requiring citizens to have health insurance.
Also, Obamacare is presumably in a “death spiral.” Insurers are pulling out or raising premiums to save profits.
The Democrats’ ideology supports social programs and big government.
Healthcare is a right. Democrats suggest tweaking Obamacare rather than repealing it.
However, entitlements are increasing the deficit and may eventually bankrupt the nation.
With all this Sturm und Drang, no one is talking about citizens’ health. What outcomes do we want for our people?
Cuba, Greece, and Poland have lower infant mortality rates than the United States, yet these countries have significant economic problems and different types of governments.
Obesity is a health problem, and the United States ranks 18th in the world, no better than Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
We are 42nd in life expectancy, far behind Singapore, Japan, and Israel.
Strategic planning begins with the end in mind, then determining how best to achieve goals. Rather than spend the most per capita on healthcare, how about striving for the healthiest citizens in the world?
That would be a goal worthy of this great nation.
Michael B. Reiner,
Coral Gables
Comments