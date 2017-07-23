Pitts gets the point

I never cease to be amazed at how Leonard Pitts Jr. understands so well what has happened to our once-great country. Column after column, he nails the incredible racial and gender animus that has been unleashed like a crazy uncle freed from someone’s attic.
The man in the White House and his enablers in the Republican Party are to blame, of course.
For all their posturing about jobs and economics, Pitts has correctly called the movement now running the government for what it is: unbridled bigotry, fear, and greed.
Jesse Walters, Miami Shores
