Next-gen kids

Last week, I was seated on a panel to interview high school seniors vying for 10 $10,000 scholarships provided by Stephen Ross and the El Clásico soccer event being held at Hard Rock Stadium July 29.
These young people, all from low-income families of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, were incredibly thoughtful, caring, and determined to improve their lives and the world they live in.
Most had immigrant parents, others, single-parent families. They were all asked the same fivequestions; they all spoke about their values and how they are determined to succeed.
I was touched hearing about how little they have and how hard they work.
I came away believing that they represent a generation that will create a bright future.
Bob Goodman,
Miami Beach
