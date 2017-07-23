Insure motorcyclists, too

Why are automobile drivers required to have insurance when motorcyclists do not? Motorcyclists are far more exposed to the elements than car drivers. They also are not required to wear helmets. Many motorcyclists drive in between lanes and put others at risk.
Less than two months ago, an 18-year-old motorcyclist passed the red light and struck my car. He died, and did not have insurance.
As a result, I was responsible for the costs relating to my damaged car.
And what about his 16-year-old passenger’s hospital stay? Who covered that? If motorcyclists are sharing the road with cars, they should be obligated to have the same coverage — or more — for everyone’s sake.
Kimberly Engelhardt,
Miami
