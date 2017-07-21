Letters to the Editor

July 21, 2017 6:57 PM

Build ships in U.S.

Re the July 18 story “Disney Cruise Line is growing with three new ships by 2023:” As a World War II Merchant Marine veteran and a loyal American, I resent that my country hasn’t built a large cruise ship in ages when that industry is booming — in large part — because of the many Americans taking cruises.

The Disney ships are being built at Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard. Germany is not known as a low-cost country, so if they can do it, why can’t we?

There are many high- and low-tech jobs that would substantially increase our tax revenues. And factor in pride and patriotism for the whole country, and cruise-goers knowing we built the ships and registered and crewed them in America.

Consider too, that we have a history as a major maritime nation that not only built war ships.

Why did Carnival Corp announce earlier this year that it is part of a joint venture with China to build large cruise ships there, but not here?

Stanley Blumenthal, Sunrise

