Pitts’ topics

In her July 18 letter, “Pitts picks on Trump,” Debbie Love writes that she still supports President Trump and that the Herald columnist should find something else to write about.
Perhaps Pitts could write about the Republicans’ failure, after seven years of promises, to come up with a suitable healthcare bill to replace Obamacare.
Or maybe he could write about the Florida Legislature and the governor shamefully undermining public schools, or the governor’s willful denial of man-made climate change.
Also, reading about the ever-changing stories regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russians is getting tiring.
I humbly suggest that Pitts write about one of those other topics.
Sylvan Seidenman, Miami
