Rubio longer charmed

It seems Sen. Marco Rubio has forgotten how he got to Congress and who pays his salary. His constituents are in favor of open relations with Cuba. What does he do? Fly down to Miami with President Trump, who announces restrictions.
More than 300,000 Miamians will lose insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or replaced. What does he do? Supports the motion to repeal it.
Miami-Dade County has thousands of children classified as DREAMers. What does he do? Announces that he will not support the current version of the DREAM Act.
Does Rubio think that his constituents are not keeping tabs on him? Does he think that with his glib tongue and charm, he will continue to con them into thinking he is working in their best interest? I don’t think so, and I cannot wait until he is no longer in office.
Maria Elena Lopez,
Coral Gables
