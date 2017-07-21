Pitts is on point

Recent letters have criticized Leonard Pitts Jr.’s columns on President Trump as unfair or untrue. However, the president lies constantly and shows a pathetic lack of understanding of this country’s laws and Constitution.
First, he congratulates the House on the healthcare bill, then says it’s “mean.” He promised healthcare for everyone at a lower premium — patently untrue.
There are many other examples of his poor judgment — bringing Russian spies into the Oval Office; and appointing unqualified family members to his staff, nepotism as its worst. His son is continuing the practice of deceit.
This administration is out of control, and I rely on Pitts to continue bringing us the truth even if it’s not what others want to know. Someone has to report that the emperor has no clothes, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Pitts is perfect at this. I thank him.
Arlene Hathaway,
Miami
Comments