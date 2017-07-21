We can avoid voter fraud with photo IDs

The voter rolls commission is tasked with gathering information on every registered voter, in every county, of every state.
Thus, more than 3,300 individual counties’ voter rolls will be stored in one database, in the Vice President’s Office in the White House.
Why does that not make everyone afraid?
Anyone is vulnerable to having their personal information stolen or hacked just by connecting to a public Wi-Fi or Hotspot. Any time information is transitioned, it becomes vulnerable.
I find it appalling that this database is even being considered in a democratic country. That the data is encrypted is not a safety solution as we all know so well from our recent election scandal.
Hackers, especially the expert ones, can penetrate anything, in time. Imagine what nefarious activities could be devised if all this information is in one central data bank?
Let’s engage the public in finding simple solutions to these issues. For example, include a photograph on the voter registration card, like we have on our driver’s licenses. The state retains the photo and it is simple to renew a license or make changes to it.
Legislate the funds necessary to allow each state, through the individual counties, to issue voter ID with a photograph.Facilitate the ease of doing this by creating mobile voter registration units that can go to people who are incapacitated or to areas where people gather.
This will take time, but it will cut abuses and make it easier for people who do not have a driver’s license or a passport to obtain a valid form of ID. All citizens should vote. It is their civic duty to stay informed, participate in our democracy and not sit on the side lines and view this as a spectator sport.
Most importantly, a voter’s registration card with a photograph will protect voters against fraud and abuse.
If we do this, we will not fail for the avoidable!
Judith Cannon,
Miami
