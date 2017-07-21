Trump’s big reveal

Donald Trump is not the first U.S. president to speak to a Russian dictator and his interpreter absent a U.S. interpreter.
President Truman, at the Potsdam, Germany, conference of July 28, 1945, spoke alone with Joseph Stalin and interpreter Vladimir Pavlov about the war with Japan weeks before an A-bomb hit Hiroshima.
Truman hinted at “a new weapon of unusual destructive force.” This conversation had dire consequences. The wily Stalin feigned indifference, but immediately planned an official penetration.
Trump has already revealed gratuitously to Russian officials in the Oval Office a top-secret program regarding Israel and the Middle East.
What other details were offered secretly to Putin at the G-20 Conference without a U.S. interpreter?
Martin C. Taylor,
Miramar
