Letters to the Editor

July 21, 2017 1:31 AM

Homeless help

As a constant passenger on the public transportation system, I am acutely aware of Miami-Dade County’s homeless population.

Many of these people are functional, just down on their luck. Certainly, we can muster enough support for them; a helping hand to get them on their feet again. Having spoken to several homeless people, one realizes they have the potential to make it.

A society’s character is determined by how it provides for its less fortunate. We have so much money for new stadiums, museums, you name it. Let’s have Miami-Dade County reflect a sterling character.

Lucita Moran,

Coral Gables

