Homeless help

As a constant passenger on the public transportation system, I am acutely aware of Miami-Dade County’s homeless population.
Many of these people are functional, just down on their luck. Certainly, we can muster enough support for them; a helping hand to get them on their feet again. Having spoken to several homeless people, one realizes they have the potential to make it.
A society’s character is determined by how it provides for its less fortunate. We have so much money for new stadiums, museums, you name it. Let’s have Miami-Dade County reflect a sterling character.
Lucita Moran,
Coral Gables
Comments