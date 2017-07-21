Letters to the Editor

Privacy clause

In recent years, the Florida Supreme Court has consistently ruled that laws restricting access to abortion care violate the privacy clause of the Florida Constitution.

As a result, anti-abortion activists are urging the powerful Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) to place an amendment on the 2018 ballot that would severely weaken or eliminate our right to privacy.

The CRC should consider that voters have twice — in 1980 and 2012 — voted strongly in favor of the privacy clause.

Moreover, the tens of thousands of people who participated in the women’s marches across Florida this year made clear that we will not stand for politicians attacking our reproductive rights, and that includes undermining the privacy rights granted in the state Constitution.

Amber Goldstein,

Key Largo

