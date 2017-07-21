Pitts vs. Trump

A number of readers think that Leonard Pitts Jr.’s columns about the president are racist. It’s unfortunate that comments made by someone who is different from another are considered racist.
As a black man and a supporter of Barack Obama, I did not agree with everything he did. However, this country belongs to all of us, and we should be free to criticize public officials without being called racist if a racial difference exists.
Pitts’ comments are sometimes biting, but that’s part and parcel of journalists’ job in America.
Ollie Daniels,
Pembroke Pines
Comments