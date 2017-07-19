Costly log cabin

Re the July 18 story “Residents fight to preserve historic log cabin near beach:” Preservationists have got to be kidding. Half a million dollars to save a termite-infested log cabin? Talk about a colossal waste of money. Money that could, for instance, fund safer streets for our residents and visitors.
In general, I favor historic preservation. But not every structure is worth saving. I shopped at the Log Cabin Nursery. It’s a cute little building. But not $500,000 cute.
Judith Bishop, Miami Beach
