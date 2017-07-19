Sen. Rubio hides

Sen. Marco Rubio’s recent town meeting on Facebook, with no attendees allowed, was nothing but a sham. His fear of having angry constituents confront him does not justify his hiding from us.
Maybe if he listened to his constituents instead of to party leaders, and voted accordingly, he would have a better reception at town hall meetings. But Rubio does nothing but accept political contribution checks and follow his party leaders, ignoring those people who vote and whom he is supposed to represent.
Rubio once said he didn’t like his job in the Senate and wasn’t going to run again in 2016, but he just can’t get off the gravy train. He might want to reconsider his decision if he is going to continue ignoring the voting populace.
Oscar R. Friedman, Cooper City
