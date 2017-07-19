Letters to the Editor

July 19, 2017 8:08 PM

Pitts not alone

In her July 18 letter “Pitts picks on Trump,” Debbie Love writes that she is tired of Leonard Pitts Jr.’s negative comments about the president and she urges him to write about something else.

Pitts, however, is hardly alone in believing that installing Donald Trump in our highest elected office is too high a price for our nation to pay, even in the pursuit of a conservative agenda.

The freedom Pitts exercises in commenting on the president’s antics is sacrosanct, even if his comments don’t please the Trump’s supporters, who are equally free to turn the page.

Carlos de Zayas, Coconut Grove

