U.S. healthcare fails

An unintentional experiment has been carried out over the past 50 years: comparing America’s for-profit healthcare system to the healthcare systems of all other developed countries of the world.
According to the CIA’s World Fact book, there are 56 countries that have infant mortality rates superior to those of the United States; that means fewer babies die during their first year of life. In 41 countries, people live longer than those in the United States.
And yet, with our 326 million people, we spend — on average — well over twice as much per person compared to all the other First World countries.
Obamacare is a half-baked effort to provide national health insurance. The Republicans are trying to save a for-profit system.
Our healthcare is second to none if you can pay for it, but as a nation, our healthcare is a glaring failure. Talk about rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship.
Daniel R. Collins M.D., Hollywood
