Pitts’ words matter

Having read two negative letters about Leonard Pitts Jr. recently, I am champing at the bit to write strongly in his favor. I think Pitts is the Miami Herald’s great treasure and I would feel bereft without his extraordinary insight and his equally outstanding articulateness in expressing it.
Pitts is a brilliant thinker and a brilliant writer. Every time I read him I am filled with the hope that more and more people are persuaded to his views, with which I thoroughly agree.
We need his light unto this deeply disturbed world in which we are living and in which all of us are struggling, in one way or another.
Keep his columns coming!
Phyllis F. Resnick, Aventura
