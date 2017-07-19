Letters to the Editor

July 19, 2017 8:06 PM

Pitts’ words matter

Having read two negative letters about Leonard Pitts Jr. recently, I am champing at the bit to write strongly in his favor. I think Pitts is the Miami Herald’s great treasure and I would feel bereft without his extraordinary insight and his equally outstanding articulateness in expressing it.

Pitts is a brilliant thinker and a brilliant writer. Every time I read him I am filled with the hope that more and more people are persuaded to his views, with which I thoroughly agree.

We need his light unto this deeply disturbed world in which we are living and in which all of us are struggling, in one way or another.

Keep his columns coming!

Phyllis F. Resnick, Aventura

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch angry homeowner shoots AT&T trucks parked in front of home

Watch angry homeowner shoots AT&T trucks parked in front of home 2:32

Watch angry homeowner shoots AT&T trucks parked in front of home
Video shows moment before fatal accident in Hialeah 0:03

Video shows moment before fatal accident in Hialeah
Perform surgery or move shipping containers with new virtual reality program 1:24

Perform surgery or move shipping containers with new virtual reality program"

View More Video