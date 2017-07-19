Healthcare options

The best solution regarding Obamacare would be to repeal it and not replace it. Get government out of healthcare and let the free market take care of things. But we all know that will never happen, as once you give someone something for nothing, you have a problem taking it away.
So how about a choice among three systems of healthcare insurance: a private system, a government system, and a mixed system?
For those patients and healthcare providers wanting government out of the way, a completely private system. For those who desire a mixed system, stay with Medicare. For those who want the government involved, a government system built around an expanded Veterans Administration to include Medicaid and all those who say they can’t get private insurance.
Only those who pick the government system would pay extra taxes to pay for their benefits. This way, everyone gets what they want, right?
Russ Stabley, Pompano Beach
