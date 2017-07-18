Letters to the Editor

July 18, 2017 9:10 PM

Trump maligned

Once again, Leonard Pitts, Jr. spits his outrageous bile against President Trump, by saying that he is “a lying, narcissistic, manifestly incompetent child man who is a dumb as a sack of mackerel.”

How patently unfair and demonstrably untrue. I am certain that my distaste for President Obama exceeds Pitts’ hatred for Trump. But had I written anything close to Pitts’ bashing, I would certainly have been excoriated as a racist.

There was one sign of hope here, when Pitts writes: “I am done asking — or caring — what’s wrong with him.” However, I’m certain as soon as it’s time for Pitts to buy groceries, he again will unleash his outlandish animosity.

Buddy Newman,

Coral Gables

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-2 loss to Phillies

Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-2 loss to Phillies 2:36

Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-2 loss to Phillies
Anti-embargo politicians present compromise on Trump's Cuba policy change 2:30

Anti-embargo politicians present compromise on Trump's Cuba policy change
Bumbling burglar takes a spill after stealing vodka and cigarettes 0:54

Bumbling burglar takes a spill after stealing vodka and cigarettes

View More Video