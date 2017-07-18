Trump maligned

Once again, Leonard Pitts, Jr. spits his outrageous bile against President Trump, by saying that he is “a lying, narcissistic, manifestly incompetent child man who is a dumb as a sack of mackerel.”
How patently unfair and demonstrably untrue. I am certain that my distaste for President Obama exceeds Pitts’ hatred for Trump. But had I written anything close to Pitts’ bashing, I would certainly have been excoriated as a racist.
There was one sign of hope here, when Pitts writes: “I am done asking — or caring — what’s wrong with him.” However, I’m certain as soon as it’s time for Pitts to buy groceries, he again will unleash his outlandish animosity.
Buddy Newman,
Coral Gables
