Gimenez’s tone

While I have always voted for Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and agree with 90 percent of hisdecisions and direction, but I oppose his tone deaf, out-of-touch recommendation to cut the transit budget.
It is laughable to say that ridership is down. This indicates that neither he nor hisbean counters actually ride the system, unless it’s a publicity stunt. Metrorail is bursting at the seams during rush hours, and the buses are not much better.
My wife rides transit every day to get to work in downtown from the The Falls area. During the evening rush, where she gets on at the Brickell Station, there is often not enough room for her to squeeze onto a train; she has to wait for the next one.
In the July 16 Herald, there was a good article on the wretched conditions of our public transit system. During last week’s heavy rain, my wife said there was a quarter inch of water flowing like the tide the length of the train as it moved along. I’m guessing that could result in lower ridership, along with all the other ills noted in the article.
Dean Richardson,
Miami
Comments