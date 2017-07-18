Letters to the Editor

July 18, 2017 8:32 PM

We all benefit

To those blessed with good health who object to the idea that their healthcare premiums are higher to cover the costs of those who are facing health challenges, consider other things one pays for with no immediate personal benefit.

I’m 67 and have no children. Yet, part of my yearly taxes support public schools.

There are costs associated with being a member of a community that don’t always directly apply to the payer — healthcare costs should be one of them.

Christopher

Cooke-Yarborough,

South Miami

  Comments  

