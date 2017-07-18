Letters to the Editor

July 18, 2017 8:31 PM

South Miami solar

Kudos to South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard and the City Council for voting to mandate solar energy for buildings in South Miami. This is a big step for any city to make.

Every solar panel put on a roof takes pressure off the aging Turkey Point nuclear power plant. Some say it could stop the megawatt power lines from being built along the U.S. 1 corridor.

Imagine solar providing the energy demand during peak (daytime) hours for most of South Florida industries, assuming most properties participate.

Kris Miles,

Miami

