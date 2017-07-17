Letters to the Editor

July 17, 2017 7:48 PM

Gables High repairs

Coral Gables High School has a lot of peeling and cracked paint, dirt, grime, and dark stains. I don’t know if the school has mold, but it appears that there could be water damage, too. Much of this can easily be repaired cheaply with spot painting and some cleaning.

The school district is doing absolutely nothing about this. Would they allow this type of visual pollution in their own homes? Probably not; so why do they think it’s OK for the students to see this filth every day and do nothing about it?

Chris Sesler, Tamarac

