Conway’s con

Recently, on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, demonstrated once again that she is masterful at the art of deception. Conway regularly and unabashedly misrepresents an opponent’s position to make it easier to refute. Then, with little effort, she shifts to an alternative version of the actual position.
During her interview, Conway veered the discussion away from the Trump administration’s ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign by suggesting the media are responsible for the scandal.
Despite evidence that Donald Trump Jr.’s emails show a willingness to collude with Russia, Conway remained undeterred, pivoting to alleged misdeeds by the Clinton campaign.
While these misdirection techniques may work with Trump-friendly media outlets, it would be unrealistic to expect the same result when Trump associates appear before Special Counsel, Robert Mueller or Congress, each of whom are investigating Russia’s interference into our electoral process.
Jim Paladino, Tampa
