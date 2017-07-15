Protect DACA kids

I read with dismay that President Trump and Congress may allow DACA to end. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will then be forced to potentially deport thousands of kids.
With all the talk about family values, protecting kids, blah blah blah, the xenophobes among us — both elected and appointed officials — seem to have no problem destroying the lives and aspirations of children and their families. They seem perfectly willing to tear apart families.
These are kids who pledged allegiance to the flag every day in school. They grew up as Americans, and now we turn our backs on them, telling them to get out. How hypocritical and cruel.
Michael Karukin,
commissioner, Surfside
