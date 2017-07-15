Stronger together

The July 4 article “Are those firecrackers? Or is America falling apart on July 4?” is fanciful at best and apocryphal at worst.
We hold the free world together; NATO looks to us as the primary power; millions of immigrants come to our shores annually — legally and illegally — and once here are not in a hurry to leave. A million foreign students come to our universities annually and many overstay their visas — seems they like it here.
There may be some internecine problems, but cracking up? No way.
Mark Wickman, North Miami
