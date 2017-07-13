Gables sculptures ‘bizarre’

After trying retirement on Hilton Head Island for a year and going through Hurricane Matthew, we decided Miami was a better place to deal with hurricanes. We returned home.
We moved into a condo on Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, with a gorgeous view of downtown and the Granada golf course.
The only aesthetic bugaboo is a pair of bizarre metal sculptures at the two circles next to our building. Whoever approved of these monstrosities, much less paid for them, ought to be sentenced to a year in the Salvador Dali Museum.
David Pearson,
Coral Gables
Comments