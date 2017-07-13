Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 11:31 PM

A fan’s plea

I spent a princely sum to take my son to see the spectacle known as the Home Run Derby. At the spectacle known as Marlins Park.

As usual, the experience was ruined by the management of this woeful enterprise. Put aside the fact that this stadium was built in the dumbest place on earth, where access and egress are impossible and there is nothing in the way of pre- and post-game entertainment within walking distance.

I and thousands of other patrons waited from 10:30 p.m. to midnight to get out of the parking garage after the event. Talk about road rage provocation. Twitter blew up with others who’ve been stuck for more than an hour after games earlier this season.

This is just another example of the Loria experience. It really grates that this clown is going to slink out of town with suitcases full of dough as a result of cheating South Florida fans for 15 years. Jeb, Derek, Jorge — somebody put us out of our misery. Please.

George Bubrick,

Fort Lauderdale

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world

Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world 0:59

Gianni Versace's murder shocked South Florida and the world
Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him 0:42

Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him
A look inside the Versace mansion today 0:46

A look inside the Versace mansion today

View More Video