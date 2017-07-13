Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 11:31 PM

Wrong trade-off

During the campaign, and even before Trump had the Chinese head of state as a guest, he blasted the Chinese, saying that they manipulated their currency. He promised that, as president, he would swiftly end those practices.

A day after the meeting, all that rhetoric about currency manipulation vanished; the Chinese gave 37 trademarks to the Trump organization.

Trump should have demanded that the Chinese influence the North Koreans with trade sanctions to stabilize the tension in the world. Trump showed that, for him, it is not America First, but Trump First.

Cees Penning, Aventura

