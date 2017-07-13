Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 11:30 PM

Trump supporters

“Trump supporters are not all idiots” opines Christine M. Flowers in the July 12 Miami Herald. Of course not. But to reduce the view by many of President Trump’s presidency — and his supporters — to such a simplistic one is disingenuous.

Flowers refers to the “childish, churlish nature of our president.” But for many, Trump’s nature is far darker than that. Dishonest, autocratic, unstable, and quite willing to undermine the democratic process in his bid to gain and cement his power are more realistically descriptive.

Such unattractive qualities were obvious to many during Trump’s campaign, and they have only become more obvious since his election. Given this, Trump’s critics would be irresponsible citizens not to focus attention on the dangers he represents. If his supporters see this as a reflection on them, so be it.

Edward Mast,

Miami

