Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 11:30 PM

Overbooked flights

No business can be allowed to sell and collect money for the same item, to different buyers, at the same time. It astounds me that airlines are allowed to engage in this practice.

A simple solution: Whenever an airline gets caught selling a nonrefundable seat ticket to more than one person, the airline should be charged with criminal fraud and the plane confiscated as evidence pending trial. Let this happen once or twice, and I bet they will eliminate overbooking as a means of generating ill-begotten revenue.

Raphael Cole,

Davie

