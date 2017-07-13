Opossum rescued

In this era of political contention, it’s refreshing to acknowledge facilities like the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station. I found a wounded baby opossum, huddled and fearful, on the grounds of Brickell Forest near my home. My 311 call led to advice that I contact Pelican Harbor. There, I spoke with Ashlyn, a compassionate woman who suggested that we photograph the helpless infant and send its image to her cell phone.
After consulting with colleagues, Ashlyn asked that the opossum be put into a box and brought to them. She said she would arrange to have an Uber driver pick it up. Within minutes, the furry creature was en route to Pelican Harbor on the 79th Street Causeway.
My wife and I commend Pelican Harbor’s caring staff — in particular, Ashlyn — for their concern and consideration for Miami-Dade’s distressed wildlife, a welcome relief from an overload of discord.
Al Alschuler,
Miami
