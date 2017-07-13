Faith and school

A suggestion for people of faith who are concerned about what students are taught in public schools: The right thing to do is to teach your children the things you believe and then allow them to learn about science and history.
Christianity is not based on the empirical findings of scientists and historians. Furthermore, neither science nor history allows revelation as a basis for knowledge.
Scientists and historians should be left alone to do their work. Nobody should expect them to walk in lockstep with religious belief any more than religious belief should be asked to go along with the claims of science and history.
Children are not well served by teaching then to stare at one side of an issue to the exclusion of all else. That is not genuine knowledge; it is flight from it.
The Christian faith can be, and has been, intelligently maintained no matter what is said by scientists or historians — or anybody else, for that matter.
Rev. Robert Gray,
Lighthouse Wesleyan Church,
Tamarac
