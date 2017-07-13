Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 11:02 PM

Women’s health

The U.S. Senate’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare is on hold. Frantic negotiations have been under way. Senators might vote to take life-saving medical care from millions of Americans in exchange for empty, ineffective bribes. But the result surely will be an enormous tax cut for profitable corporations and wealthy individuals, financed by slashing healthcare programs, especially women’s reproductive care.

Private insurance plans are prohibited from offering abortion coverage. This will not only restrict women’s access to abortion, it will also reinforce the idea that abortion is not a safe and legal medical procedure, but instead that it is a shameful and immoral act.

What is truly shameful and immoral is denying this access to women who need it. Congressional leaders should focus on improving affordability and quality of care instead of denying women the ability to make their own decisions.

Laurence W. Key, Stuart

