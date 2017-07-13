McCartney concert

Time to vent. Saw 75 year-old Paul McCartney in Miami July 7. It was the first rock concert I’ve been to in quite awhile. A lot has changed since the days I saw Hendrix, Stones, Doors, Cream, James Taylor, Dylan, Who, Joplin, CSNY, etc.
A guy sitting next to me sang along with Paul for the entire concert. I want to hear Paul McCartney, not the guy next to me. As McCartney performed Yesterday, plenty of other people felt that it was appropriate to sing along with him.
We were not at Dueling Pianos. It was not a hootenanny. I could live with audience participation on Ob la di and the end of Hey Jude. Otherwise, take a shower and sing to your heart’s content.
I understand I’m not at Arsht Center listening to the Cleveland Orchestra, but at a basketball arena. Still, quiet would be appreciated during such intimate songs as Yesterday, Blackbird and Eleanor Rigby.
Further, put down your cell phones. It is not about you. Take in the performance. Let it infiltrate your soul. Be a human being. Got it?
David Keith Tobin, Miami
