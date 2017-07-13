Disturbing photo

I simply cannot believe the large photo of the thugs rioting at the G-20 meetings on the front page of the July 7 Miami Herald. We know that most of these people are unhinged leftists bent on destroying the unity that exists between nations.
However, the speech that President Trump gave appears on page 10A, with the headline, “Trump confirms U.S. support for Europe, but wariness remains.” No mention of how overwhelmingly positive the Polish people reacted to the speech. I guess the Herald is following the lead of CNN, which constantly attempts to discredit and destroy the Trump Administration.
Of course, “the Pulitzer prize” winning cartoonist, Jim Morin, doesn’t let a day go by without some disparaging cartoon related to President Trump.
John Rusnak,
Sunny Isles Beach
