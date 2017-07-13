Letters to the Editor

People power

July 13, 2017 10:47 PM

Forget Trump and Putin’s secret meeting. The big story from the G-20 was the televised message delivered by more than 100,000 protesters who went to Hamburg to speak out against income inequality, mistreatment of refugees and the environment, and governments’ constant abuse of the people through austerity and a growing police state. Instead of allowing their voices to be heard, the police attacked the protesters, leading to days of violence, tear gas, and flames.

Eventually, police will understand that they have more in common with the protesters than with the global elites they are protecting. Throughout history, corrupt governments have fallen when its protectors see the light, lay down their weapons, and join with the people in the streets — the USSR and Egypt are two recent examples.

One can only hope that flames of protest will begin to spark within each one of the 20 nations that comprise the G-20 itself, as nothing burns so bright or powerful as an idea whose time has come.

If the so-called “Leaders of the World” are unwilling to solve the world’s great problems, or are contributing to those problems, then it is time for the people to take the helm ourselves and change course.

Bruno Falconi, Plantation

