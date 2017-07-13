Grumbling fan

The Marlins organization must be brought to task for what we, the loyal fans, have read about: their intention to purge the team again — for the forth time — and reduce payroll soon after the All Star game.
Is owner Jeff Loria once again punishing this team? Is General Manager Michael Hill intent on losing every possible buyer for the team, leaving them with a shell of a winning team? Are they all crazy testing an already fragile fan base and pushing to empty the entire stadium? What is wrong with this organization?
Loria is hated enough already. If it is his intention to really sell this team, why on Earth is he fooling with the heart of this team?
Where are all the sports writers venting their opinions and showing some support for the beleaguered fans, who have been crushed so many times with front office stupidity and brainless actions?
Let’s see and hear some grumbling from any lover of baseball. These things never happen anywhere except in South Florida. Shame on them to kick the players who are giving their all to win. Despicable to even contemplate breaking up this team.
Peter Tozzi,
Pembroke Pines
