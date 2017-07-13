Trump’s collusion

It no longer matters if the Trump family and/or the Trump campaign staff colluded with the Russians. What matters is that Natalia Veselnitskaya can say that they did. Vladimir Putin now has the weapon he needs to extort almost anything he wants from the president of the United States.
If President Trump lacks the patriotic fervor that would cause him to step down because he has become a liability to this nation, then Vice President Pence and a majority of the cabinet should immediately invoke Amendment XXV and set in progress the mechanism by which Congress can decide if this vulnerability renders him unfit for office.
Arnold Slotkin, Hollywood
