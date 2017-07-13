Leaders who lie

Paraphrasing Shakespeare, “methinks thou dost protest too much” rings home with our president. Throughout the campaign and even into his presidency, Donald Trump cast doubts about the integrity of his opponents at every turn. “Lying Ted” was a great example.
This man seems to be an almost pathological liar himself. Now with the evidence turning up about his son’s dealings with the Russians on top of all the other evidence that has been uncovered, one has to wonder when society will no longer embrace a leader of the nation who lies as a matter of course.
I work with middle school kids, and we have strict consequences for kids who lie. What must these kids be thinking about those rules when they watch the news?
Steve Mathes, Aventura
