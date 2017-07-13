Chris Bosh letter

Dear Chris Bosh,
While I never attended a game, nor can claim to be a “white hot” Heat fan, I was touched and impressed with your gracious letter in Sunday’s paper.
As with many others, health issues have taken its toll on your talents, but you are obviously focusing on the positives, therefore continuing to serve as a role model, just off the court.
I wish you continued success and hope your foundation, benefiting youth, is your biggest life accomplishment. I would have liked to have met you, shared a coffee.
Susan Ackley, Miami Shores
