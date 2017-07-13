The power of love

Re the July 9 story “Echoes of the Summer of Love”: Great story on Coconut Grove’s link to the Summer of Love! There is a terrific, timely exhibit at Young At Art Museum, “XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness,” on display through Sept. 10.
Through interactive experiences, visitors can learn what inspires these feelings and emotions and initiate conversations to gain insight about various ways to express feelings and how to choose to express and/or respond to these feelings.
Maybe we all need a lesson on love and forgiveness this summer and beyond.
Maria Pierson,
Fort Lauderdale
