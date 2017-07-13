Right or privilege?

It is clear why Republicans are so eager to deny healthcare to as many as 22 million people and lower taxes on the wealthy. Many of them Republicans believe firmly that healthcare is a privilege that should be available only to those who can afford it, while Democrats largely believe that healthcare should be given because it is a right.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said as much in a recent TV interview, and I agree.
Why don’t the Democrats brag a bit? They are the reason for the benefits that we enjoy: Social Security, Medicare, and unemployment insurance.
Joyce Zaritsky,
Miami Beach
Comments