Enemy is within

In her July 5 column, “Trump must join fight against disinformation,” was right to report that Russian operatives possibly succeeded in electing Donald Trump by spreading disinformation, such as the John Podesta emails, DNC hacks, etc.
However, the greater threat is from the avalanche of domestic alt-right sources that spread false stories. It is not just Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh or Glenn Beck. Today, fake news sources are everywhere.
Breitbart News, InfoWars, the National Inquirer and several websites joined in spreading the lie that Hillary Clinton would be indicted or that the Clintons were running a child prostitution ring out of a pizzeria.
There are a thousand other websites that spread alt-right propaganda pieces every day. The explosion of conservative media is the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War — a greater threat than the Russians or Nazis or Communists because they are destroying us from within.
James L. Wilson, Plantation
