I wish Trump would worry more about millions of Americans who are sure to lose their health care — no thanks to “Trumpcare” — rather than that British baby who is near death.
Even though specialists have said the proposed therapy wouldn’t help the baby, according to a July 4 Miami Herald story, the Trump administration, in a cheap effort to pander to Christian evangelicals, still wants to meddle in a family’s private life.
Anyone remember the Terri Schiavo fiasco?
Harvey Slavin,
Hallandale Beach
Comments