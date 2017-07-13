Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 2:51 PM

British baby

I wish Trump would worry more about millions of Americans who are sure to lose their health care — no thanks to “Trumpcare” — rather than that British baby who is near death.

Even though specialists have said the proposed therapy wouldn’t help the baby, according to a July 4 Miami Herald story, the Trump administration, in a cheap effort to pander to Christian evangelicals, still wants to meddle in a family’s private life.

Anyone remember the Terri Schiavo fiasco?

Harvey Slavin,

Hallandale Beach

