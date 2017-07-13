Everglades sparrow

Re the June 29 article “Record South Florida rain threatens Glades wildlife, sets stage for summer water woes”: I urge the agencies to hasten completion of critical Everglades restoration projects.
The solution for protecting the endangered Cape Sable Seaside Sparrow and Everglades National Park is the same — finish longstanding restoration projects to “get the water right.” What’s good for the sparrow is good for the Everglades.
Several restoration projects, including bridging Tamiami Trail, will reestablish historical water flow into Northeast Shark River Slough in Everglades National Park and out to Florida Bay. The restored Everglades ecosystem will protect tree islands in the water conservation areas without flooding downstream sparrow habitat. This is the win-win-win solution we need.
Cara Capp, Hollywood
