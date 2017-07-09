Proper vetting

Re the June 30 opinion piece by Jalil Dawood, “Trump’s right: It’s not a Muslim ban, it’s a screening process to protect us”: Dawood is right on target.
As a former refugee, he understands the necessity of stricter vetting of people coming from countries that harbor and sometimes reward terrorists. The ban is not anti-Muslim, it is anti-terrorist.
Undoubtedly, most refugees will become good citizens, butthere are radical Muslim terrorists who want to harm us, and the Trump administration just wants to find them before they do that.
Jerome S. Reich, Miami
